Warriors given favourable start to 2019 NRL season

The Warriors have been gifted a home start for the 2019 NRL, being drawn against the Bulldogs at Mt Smart Stadium in their first match of the new season.

Dating back to 2013, the Warriors have only opened their season at home once, coming up with a 26-22 win over the Knights at Mt Smart Stadium in 2017.

What's more, the Warriors' first four matches of the new season will see them up against sides that failed to make the top eight in 2018, with the Bulldogs at home followed by an away trip to face the Tigers, another "away" trip to the Sea Eagles in Christchurch, and the Titans at home in round four.

Four of the Warriors' first six games will be in New Zealand, as the club look to replicate the five straight wins seen at the beginning of 2018.