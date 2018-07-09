 

Warriors get some much-needed size with Leeson Ah Mau returning to club in 2019

The Warriors have added some much-needed size to their forward pack for 2019 with Leeson Ah Mau signing a three-year deal with his junior club.

19/06/2018 - Rugby League -2018 RL International - England v New Zealand - New Zealand Training - University of Denver, Denver, Colorado, USA - Leeson Ah Mau. . Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com / www.photosport.nz

Leeson Ah Mau.

Source: Photosport

The 28-year-old provides real size and experience in the middle at almost 113kg and with 169 NRL appearances to his name.

“He’s a big forward who is consistently one of the Dragons’ best week in, week out. He fits the mould of the type of player we’re building our squad around – tough, durable and with a tremendous attitude in all he does on and off the field,” Warriors coach Stephen Kearney coach said.

“We’ve always had an interest in him as did a number of clubs, so we’re really excited he was keen to come back home and join the club he started with.”

Ah Mau will leave the second-placed St George Illawarra Dragons to return to the club where he made his NRL debut in 2009.

After making two appearances for the Warriors, he moved to North Queensland for the 2010 and 2011 seasons before joining the Dragons.

Ah Mau, who was an Otahuhu Leopards junior made his debut for the Kiwis in June’s Denver Test and has played 16 Tests for Toa Samoa.

