Warriors get 'a little bit grubby' in pre-season training camp with fun drills on Papamoa Beach

The Warriors have begun their pre-season training camp south of Mount Maunganui with a grueling gym session and some fun beach games to bring the new-look squad together.

The Kiwi NRL team has assembled at Papamoa beach for a four-day training camp to focus on condition and chemistry ahead of their first pre-season match against the Storm in Rotorua next month.

Peta Hiku said the hard work which kicked off at 6am was rewarded by an entertaining afternoon in the sun.

"We got a bit of sand in the mouth and the face, the boys got a little bit grubby," he said.

"This camp hopefully will bring us all together and learn a little bit more about footy."