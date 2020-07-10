TODAY |

Warriors fuming as punters masquerade as Covid-19 bubble-breaching players in NSW

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors are angry after claims people are maliciously pretending to be players in an attempt to spark Covid-19 breach investigations.

Tamworth will get the chance to see NRL stars like Roger Tuivasa-Sheck in late August. Source: Photosport

As if the season hasn't been hard enough, it seems they have been caught up in a case of being wrongly identified around New South Wales Central Coast where they are based.

In one case, a player's wife noticed her husband's name signed on the registry at a pub, despite knowing he had never been there according to the Daily Telegraph.

There are other reports players have been seen at parties around Sydney.

The team is in fact staying at the the Star of the Sea complex and has been obeying strict NRL bubble restrictions.

The NRL have allowed for some leniency for the Warriors considering their situation after the Auckland based side earlier this year relocated to Australia for the remainder of the season due the Covid-19 pandemic.

The players are not allowed to venture out in the community by themselves, only as a group in isolation.

Warriors management say they're aware of the incidents and are disappointed apsersions have been once again been cast on their reputation.


