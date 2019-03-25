Warriors' forward pack declared worst in NRL ahead of new season

The Warriors' forward pack has been labelled as one of the worst in the NRL, according to Fox Sports.

Warriors forwards Lachlan Burr and Sam Lisone make a big tackle during an NRL match against the Wests Tigers. Source: Photosport

As Fox Sports' Mark St John rated every NRL side's forwards leading into the new 2020 season in March, the Warriors haven't fared well, dead last alongside Wests Tigers with a D+.

In particular, the inability of youngsters to kick on and cement themselves as first-grade stars has been pointed out, with the Warriors having only made one addition to their forward pack during the current off-season.

"When will the Warriors young stars take their game to the next level?" St John writes.

"Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali’i and Jazz Tevaga have been touted as future stars their whole careers, but they need to take the next step.

"Wayde Egan is an astute signing at hooker to cover the loss of Issac Luke, but it remains to be seen if he can be a consistent threat out of dummhalf week in and week out."

However, St John did praise the duo of Tohu Harris and Leeson Ah Mau as two of the best in the NRL.

"Tohu Harris' time at the Warriors has been hampered by repeated injuries, but at his best he is still one of the most damaging and versatile back-rowers in the NRL," he added.

"Leeson Ah Mau is a seasoned campaigner and another international forward that can lead the way for a young Warriors pack."