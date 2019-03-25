TODAY |

Warriors' forward pack declared worst in NRL ahead of new season

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors' forward pack has been labelled as one of the worst in the NRL, according to Fox Sports.

Warriors forwards Lachlan Burr and Sam Lisone make a big tackle during an NRL match against the Wests Tigers. Source: Photosport

As Fox Sports' Mark St John rated every NRL side's forwards leading into the new 2020 season in March, the Warriors haven't fared well, dead last alongside Wests Tigers with a D+.

In particular, the inability of youngsters to kick on and cement themselves as first-grade stars has been pointed out, with the Warriors having only made one addition to their forward pack during the current off-season.

"When will the Warriors young stars take their game to the next level?" St John writes.

"Agnatius Paasi, Isaiah Papali’i and Jazz Tevaga have been touted as future stars their whole careers, but they need to take the next step.

"Wayde Egan is an astute signing at hooker to cover the loss of Issac Luke, but it remains to be seen if he can be a consistent threat out of dummhalf week in and week out."

However, St John did praise the duo of Tohu Harris and Leeson Ah Mau as two of the best in the NRL.

"Tohu Harris' time at the Warriors has been hampered by repeated injuries, but at his best he is still one of the most damaging and versatile back-rowers in the NRL," he added.

"Leeson Ah Mau is a seasoned campaigner and another international forward that can lead the way for a young Warriors pack."

The Canberra Raiders were judged to have the best forward pack with an A+, while the Storm, Rabbitohs, Broncos and Roosters all followed closely with an A-.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:33
Super League clubs unanimously vote to prevent controversial signings following Israel Folau's move
2
Crusaders start nine All Blacks, David Havili at first-five against Chiefs
3
'My life would be totally different' - Sliding doors moments in Eugene Bareman's transition from rugby player to Israel Adesanya's UFC mastermind
4
Warriors' forward pack declared worst in NRL ahead of new season
5
Ross Taylor century sees Black Caps home in huge run chase against India
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Stephen Kearney torn between Nikorima, Harris-Tavita as Warriors' five-eighth
01:16

More legal battles could follow Israel Folau to Super League, warns expert

'I'm here to compete' - Israel Folau gives first interview since joining Catalans Dragons

Administration error means NRL won't have float at Sydney Mardi Gras