Warriors forward in hot water after vulgar message written on wrist strap

An obscene message written on Warriors forward Kane Evans' wrist tape could create further headaches for the club after they lost four men to injury in Sunday's loss to Penrith.



Warriors forward Kane Evans Source: SKY

Cameras captured vision of Evans sitting on the sideline at Suncorp Stadium with the message "fold some c***" clearly written on his wrist strapping.



It caught the eye of the ABC Grandstand commentary team and was quickly circulated on Twitter, with the NRL to examine the incident at today's weekly football briefing.



None of the Warriors' four injuries were a result of foul play, meaning 18th man Evans was not activated.



He could remain on the sidelines though given the NRL's tough stance on similar incidents, including new teammate Matt Lodge who was banned for two games for an offensive message scrawled on his strapping in an under-20s Origin game.



In 2016, Andrew Fifita was fined $20,000 after he displayed a message of support for convicted one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.

