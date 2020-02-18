Warriors forward Bunty Afoa facing two-week ban for shoulder charge

The Warriors could be without Bunty Afoa for its next two games against the Sea Eagles and Dragons, after the forward was handed a ban for a shoulder charge in last night's loss to the Roosters.
Bunty Afoa. Source: Photosport
Afoa was charged for his tackle on Roosters rookie Sam Walker, but can have the ban reduced to one game if he enters an early guilty plea.
It is a tough break for the Warriors, who also lost lost leading prop Addin Fonua-Blake to a knee injury early in the first-half and coach Nathan Brown said it was "highly unlikely" he would able to play against his old team the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday night.
Fellow forwards Jazz Tevaga and Bayley Sironen also picked up injuries against the Roosters.