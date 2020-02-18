Warriors forward Bunty Afoa facing two-week ban for shoulder charge

The Warriors could be without Bunty Afoa for its next two games against the Sea Eagles and Dragons, after the forward was handed a ban for a shoulder charge in last night's loss to the Roosters.

Bunty Afoa. Source: Photosport

Afoa was charged for his tackle on Roosters rookie Sam Walker, but can have the ban reduced to one game if he enters an early guilty plea.

It is a tough break for the Warriors, who also lost lost leading prop Addin Fonua-Blake to a knee injury early in the first-half and coach Nathan Brown said it was "highly unlikely" he would able to play against his old team the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday night.