TODAY |

Warriors forward Bunty Afoa facing two-week ban for shoulder charge

Source:  1 NEWS

The Warriors could be without Bunty Afoa for its next two games against the Sea Eagles and Dragons, after the forward was handed a ban for a shoulder charge in last night's loss to the Roosters.

Bunty Afoa. Source: Photosport

Afoa was charged for his tackle on Roosters rookie Sam Walker, but can have the ban reduced to one game if he enters an early guilty plea.

It is a tough break for the Warriors, who also lost lost leading prop Addin Fonua-Blake to a knee injury early in the first-half and coach Nathan Brown said it was "highly unlikely" he would able to play against his old team the Manly Sea Eagles on Friday night.

Fellow forwards Jazz Tevaga and Bayley Sironen also picked up injuries against the Roosters.

League
Warriors
NRL
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:27
Lydia Ko ties course record in scorching final round performance to finish second at ANA Inspiration
2
Japanese swimmer qualifies for Tokyo Olympics two years after cancer diagnosis
3
Warriors suffer disappointing collapse at hands of Roosters
4
Ryan Fox fires course record to win Gulf Harbour Open
5
Record-breaking Christchurch teen looking to revive region's proud motorsport history
MORE FROM
League
MORE

NRL admits Warriors' try in comeback win over Raiders came from forward pass

Alex McKinnon, NRL to get behind Mose Masoe's long road to recovery

Fuming Ricky Stuart refuses to answer questions in press conference following loss to Warriors

Spectacular second-half comeback and RTS brilliance leads Warriors to stunning victory over Raiders