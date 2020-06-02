TODAY |

Warriors' forward Agnatius Paasi handed one-match ban for dangerous contact

Agnatius Paasi will be forced to watch from the sidelines this week as the Warriors take on the Penrith Panthers this Friday.

Agnatius Passi in possession. Vodafone Warriors v St George Illawarra Dragons. NRL Rugby League, Central Coast Stadium, Central Coast, NSW, Australia Source: Photosport

The Warriors forward received a one-match ban after making dangerous contact with Dragons five-eighth, Corey Norman during the 42nd minute of their sensational win against the Dragons on Saturday.

The ban comes as the Warriors contend with depleted forward stocks because of a multitude of injuries.

Peta Hiku may also miss out on Friday's match after sustaining a rib injury which saw him leave the field during the round three clash with the Dragons. 

The struggling franchise has taken on Roosters forward, Poasa Fa'amausili, through a loan deal in an attempt to bolster their injury stricken forward pack.

Fa'amausili is expected to join the squad this week, a move which will soften the blow dealt by the absence of Paasi. 

Fellow forward, Lachlan Burr, could also return this week after a head knock during training ruled him out of last weeks match. 

