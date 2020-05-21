TODAY |

Warriors forced into changes with starting side for NRL resumption named

The Warriors have been forced into several changes to their side to face the Dragons in their NRL season resumption, kicking off on Saturday night NZT.

With centre David Fusitu'a unavailable after arriving in Australia later than his teammates and not yet up to speed, Gerard Beale takes the number four jersey, partnering Peta Hiku. Hiku himself returns after missing the Warriors last match back in March.

Elsewhere, Kodi Nikorima takes role of five-eighth and will partner Blake Green in the halves. Youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita finds himself dropped to an extended bench.

Meanwhile, youngster Jack Murchie is named on the extended bench, in line for a potential debut after joining the club from the Canberra Raiders earlier this week.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c), 2. Patrick Herbert, 3. Peta Hiku, 4. Gerard Beale, 5. Ken Maumalo, 6. Kodi Nikorima, 7. Blake Green, 8. Lachland Burr, 9. Wayde Egan, 10. Jamayne Taunoa-Brown, 11. Isaiah Papali'i 12. Tohu Harris, 13. Adam Blair.

Interchange (from): 14. Karl Lawton, 15. King Vuniyayawa, 16. Agnatius Paasi, 17. Eliesa Katoa, 18. Chanel Harris-Tavita, 20. Josh Curran, 21. Adam Pompey, 22. Jack Murchie.

