TODAY |

Warriors forced to cancel Auckland match because of NSW's Sydney Covid crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

Warriors fans will have to wait a while longer before NRL action returns to Auckland, with next month's match between the Warriors and Bulldogs cancelled due to Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak.

New Zealand league fans could be treated to a plethora of NRL games on Kiwi shores next season. Source: Photosport

The match was due to be played on August 15, the first in NZ since 2019 due to the pandemic.

However, with over 100 new infections in NSW announced today, the homecoming match has been pulled.

“We were all desperately looking forward to coming home for the game but the fact is we’re in the middle of a new crisis which leaves us with no other decision but to call the game off,” said chief executive Cameron George.

The match will be played elsewhere on the same date. 

The club is one of 12 being relocated to South East Queensland for at least a month.

The Warriors are 13th of 16 teams. 

League
Warriors
NRL
Coronavirus Pandemic
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
England fans condemned for racially abusing players after Euros loss
2
Conor McGregor gets pummelled, breaks leg on UFC return
3
Euro 2020: Prince George's reaction to England goal melts hearts
4
'Dad will always be the best' – Lomu brothers choose tennis over rugby
5
Heartbreak for England as Italy win Euro 2020 in thrilling penalty shootout
MORE FROM
League
MORE

NSW records 112 Covid-19 cases in worst day of Sydney outbreak to date

Quarantine-free travel from Brisbane, Gold Coast to resume tomorrow

No new Covid-19 cases in the community, one in quarantine

'Not everyone can travel immediately' - Govt releases more details for Kiwis in NSW