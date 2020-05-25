Warriors forced to cancel Auckland match because of NSW's Sydney Covid crisis

Warriors fans will have to wait a while longer before NRL action returns to Auckland, with next month's match between the Warriors and Bulldogs cancelled due to Sydney's Covid-19 outbreak.

New Zealand league fans could be treated to a plethora of NRL games on Kiwi shores next season. Source: Photosport

The match was due to be played on August 15, the first in NZ since 2019 due to the pandemic.

However, with over 100 new infections in NSW announced today, the homecoming match has been pulled.

“We were all desperately looking forward to coming home for the game but the fact is we’re in the middle of a new crisis which leaves us with no other decision but to call the game off,” said chief executive Cameron George.

The match will be played elsewhere on the same date.

The club is one of 12 being relocated to South East Queensland for at least a month.