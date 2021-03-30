Warriors' first game on NZ soil in 716 days confirmed for August

The Warriors have confirmed their first home game at Mt Smart Stadium in over 700 days will be played this season with the Kiwi NRL club set to host the Bulldogs in Auckland in August.

Ben Murdoch-Masila celebrates with teammates after scoring a controversial try against the Raiders. Source: Photosport

The Warriors confirmed their first home fixture in 716 days will be when they play the Bulldogs in their round 22 NRL clash on Sunday, August 15, scheduled for a 4:00pm NZT kick-off.

The match will also double as a special farewell for Blues-bound captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who will be eyeing his last home game in Auckland before he finishes up with the Warriors.

In announcing the much-anticipated homecoming, Warriors CEO Cameron George said the occasion would reward not only the club’s players, staff and sponsors but especially the legion of long-suffering families, members and fans.

“This is going to be one of the biggest and certainly most emotional days in our great club’s history,” he said.

“We are all so excited knowing we are finally set to see the Vodafone Warriors, sponsors, families, members and fans coming together for a game day like no other on August 15.

“There’s no doubt these will be the hottest tickets in town. What we want now is to see Mount Smart Stadium packed to the rafters to support the team and to farewell Roger.

“The club as a whole has made huge sacrifices to keep the competition going during the Covid-19 pandemic but it’s our families, members and fans back home in New Zealand who have suffered the most through not being able to connect with their team. Their continued support and patience has been incredible.

“Our special thanks go to the NRL for providing ongoing support. We can’t say enough about what they’ve done for us over the last two seasons.”

The match will end a drought of one year, 11 months and 16 days – 17,180 hours – between games at Mount Smart Stadium, with the Warriors’ last encounter at their home ground being against the South Sydney Rabbitohs on Friday, August 30, 2019.

By the time they meet Canterbury on August 15, they would have played their last 20 home games in Australia.