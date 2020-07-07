Warriors fire back after claims club clean-out is linked to controversial agent

The Warriors have issued a rare statement following yesterday’s report the Kiwi NRL club had approached Adam Blair about leaving or retiring this year, saying their recent actions have nothing to do with controversial agent Isaac Moses.

Club chairman Rob Croot and CEO Cameron George issued a statement last night after it was reported Blair had been told his services were no longer needed at the club – the fourth person with connections to Moses to be given that message.

The Warriors have already axed coach Stephen Kearney, who was represented by Moses, but players Blake Green and Gerard Beale have also been given a tap on the shoulder in recent weeks.

Croot and George stated their movements have nothing to do with Moses though.

“We wish to correct the impression created by ongoing reporting surrounding players we have on our roster who are managed by Isaac [Moses],” the pair said in the joint statement.

“It has been claimed today that Adam Blair’s position with the club is affected because he’s managed by Isaac. That’s not the case. This association has also been made with other personnel as well.

“The fact is we have 12 players from our squad coming off contract this year and a number of managers are involved.’’

Moses - who represents over 100 players in the NRL - is currently appealing the NRL's decision to have him de-registered after the NRL Integrity Unit found he had assisted a player back in 2017 in misleading an investigation.

Sydney Morning Herald reporter Michael Chammas claimed on Monday night that Blair, who has a one-year option remaining on his contract for 2021, was asked by the Warriors to either leave the club or retire while hinting Moses was a factor in the move.

"I think there is a common denominator as well, but the coach and the players mentioned are all managed by the same person…they've all been given the tap on the shoulder,” Chammas said.

But Croot and George argued the Warriors have “good relationships with player managers across the NRL – including Isaac’’.

“Who players are managed by doesn’t form the basis of decisions we make when negotiating contracts.

“Our discussions are based on player performance, the player’s fit with the club, the future make-up of our NRL roster and our salary cap.”