Warriors fans removed for alleged racist abuse of Panthers winger

A group of spectators were marched from tonight's NRL match at Central Coast Stadium for reportedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

The incident happened towards the end of the first half when police and security rounded on about eight men, who were predominantly wearing Warriors jerseys.

It's understood Naden, 24, reported the abuse to the Penrith trainer who took action to have the men removed from the ground.