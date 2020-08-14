TODAY |

Warriors fans removed for alleged racist abuse of Panthers winger

Source:  AAP

A group of spectators were marched from tonight's NRL match at Central Coast Stadium for reportedly racially abusing Penrith winger Brent Naden.

Panthers winger Brent Naden was allegedly racially abused by the group of fans. Source: SKY

The incident happened towards the end of the first half when police and security rounded on about eight men, who were predominantly wearing Warriors jerseys.

It's understood Naden, 24, reported the abuse to the Penrith trainer who took action to have the men removed from the ground.

In the past the NRL has come down hard on people found to have racially abused players.

The NRL has been contacted for comment.

