Warriors fans losing the faith as Kiwi NRL club struggles to recruit 2018 memberships

Poor results, a top eight drought and loss of key players are all beginning to stack up against the Warriors with club membership numbers all dropping significantly ahead of this season.

Shaun Johnson leaves the field injured during the Warriors and Penrith Panthers' NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

Shaun Johnson leaves the field injured during the Warriors and Penrith Panthers' NRL match at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland.

Source: Photosport

The Warriors fan base was recognised as one of the strongest this time last year, sitting sixth out of all clubs 12,074 memberships.

But that number has dropped significantly this year with 31 per cent opting out of their memberships - leaving the Warriors with 8,305 fans signed up and second to last on the table.

Only the Gold Coast Titans are worse with 5,335.

The Warriors have not qualified for the playoffs since reaching the Grand Final in 2011 with their best result of the past seven seasons being a ninth-placed finish in 2014.

Since their last Grand Final appearance, almost the entire club from front office to playing field has left the New Zealand franchise bar two players - Shaun Johnson and Simon Mannering.

But despite the changes and playoff absence, the faith remained amongst the loyal fanbase with a massive spike in memberships coming in 2016 when 18,350 fans joined only for that number to drop off again quickly in 2017.

The Warriors spent this offseason recruiting a number of experienced players to help redevelop a winning culture at the club, with Kiwi duo Tohu Harris and Adam Blair signing on after both winning NRL titles with the Melbourne Storm, although Blair would later have his 2009 title stripped due to salary cap breaches.

The pair are joined by five-eight Blake Green who also boasts winning experience after claiming a Super League title with the Wigan Warriors in 2013.

The Warriors begin their NRL season on March 10 away against the South Sydney Rabbitohs.





