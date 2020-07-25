Warriors fall short against Roosters in departees' farewell

The Warriors have missed the chance to farewell their departing players in style, falling to a 18-10 defeat to the Sydney Roosters on the Central Coast.

Coming into the match as heavy underdogs against the two-time reigning premiers, it was the Warriors who opened the scoring, catching the Roosters napping with an overlap on the left flank, Ken Maumalo scoring in the corner.

The try showing the Warriors just what they'll be missing, with Maumalo one of four players playing their final match before returning to New Zealand. Fellow winger David Fusitu'a, as well as forwards Agnatius Paasi and King Vuniyawayawa also heading home.

The Roosters came close to hitting back through Siosiua Taukeiaho, going over the line but held up by Jazz Tevaga, the Bunker ruling in the Warriors' favour.

Roosters forward Sitili Tupouniua was able to get his side on the board, pouncing on an error from David Fusitu'a to score.

With scores locked at 6-6 heading towards halftime, Eliesa Katoa gave the Warriors the lead, forcing his way over from close range after a short pass from Kodi Nikorima. Katoa's effort giving the Warriors a 10-6 lead at the break.

However, some smart work from five-eighth Luke Keary gave the Roosters the lead after the break, regathering his own kick-chase to score. The successful conversion giving the Roosters a 12-10 lead.

Roosters and Kiwis centre Joseph Manu effectively sealed the win for his side, showing incredible strength to go over from close range against the valiant but tiring Warriors defence.