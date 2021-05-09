Warriors fall to disappointing defeat after second-half collapse

The Warriors have been overwhelmed by a rampant Manly in the second-half of their clash in Sydney this afternoon, falling to a 38-32 defeat despite leading at the break.

The Warriors got off to a flyer in the first half, the returning Harris-Tavita diving over the chalk inside two minutes, before Manly hit back with two tries to fullback Tom Trbojevic.

Harris and Curran both scored before the break to give the Warriors a 20-12 lead at the half, and plenty of belief they could win their fifth game of the season.

However, the Sea Eagles came out of the sheds a different team, running in five tries in barely 20 minutes to flip the game on its head and take a 16-point lead.

The Warriors tried their best to fight back, Harris-Tavita scoring his second, before Walsh battled through the defence to touch down and cut the lead to six with five minutes to play.

They had one final chance as Maumalo tried to dive for the line in the left corner, but was taken into touch by Manly's Saab.

In the end, it was too little, too late, as the Warriors were made to rue missed opportunities and basic handling errors.

Early in the second half the Warriors looked certain to extend their advantage, with a three-on-one advantage on the right wing.

However, Nikorima threw the ball in-between Berry and Kosi rather than to either man, and the ball bounced into touch.