Warriors face further upheaval as new home ground gets flooded

Ahead of the first match at their new home ground of Central Coast Stadium, the Warriors were forced to move training due to flooding.

Your playlist will load after this ad

It has been a roller-coaster journey for the club over the past 6-8 weeks, moving across to Australia and leaving families behind.

And on Tuesday they were forced to adjust yet again after 70mm of rainfall overnight forced them to move their session to Tuggerah.

"It certainly come down on Monday night," head coach Stephen Kearney said.

"We were very fortunate that our footy manager and Mark O’Meley who is looking after us – they managed at late notice to find us a really good oval at Tuggerah.

"It was a really great surface and the boys down there put some lines on it for us, and we got some traffic cones to put up as posts and get the job done there.

“As I’ve touched on – we have been very good at being able to adjust at whatever gets thrown at us. There have been plenty of issues that have popped up along the journey and we have had to roll with it."