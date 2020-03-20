Warriors to face Dragons in NRL season restart, Broncos v Eels up first

The Warriors will open the new NRL season against the Dragons on Saturday, May 30, as the season resumption's first fixtures were confirmed today.

Source: Photosport

The Kiwi side will then face the Panthers in the second round of the new season - round four overall.

The Broncos and Eels will relaunch the season on May 28, the two undefeated sides to open the restructured competition.

The NRL was forced into a restructured season, as the initially planned competition was ground to a halt by the outbreak of Covid-19.

The home sides are listed first in the new schedule, although venues are yet to be decided.

Further rounds' fixtures will be revealed at a later date, pending NRL's the new broadcast deal.

NRL round three fixtures (Australian time):

Thursday 8pm: Broncos v Eels

Friday 6pm: Cowboys v Titans

Friday 8pm: Roosters v Rabbitohs

Saturday 3pm: Warriors v Dragons

Saturday 5.30pm: Sharks v Tigers

Saturday 7.30pm: Storm v Raiders

Sunday 4pm: Panthers v Knights

Sunday 6.30pm: Sea Eagles v Bulldogs

Round four: