Warriors to face Dragons in NRL season restart, Broncos v Eels up first

The Warriors will open the new NRL season against the Dragons on Saturday, May 30, as the season resumption's first fixtures were confirmed today.

The Kiwi side will then face the Panthers in the second round of the new season - round four overall.

The Broncos and Eels will relaunch the season on May 28, the two undefeated sides to open the restructured competition.

The NRL was forced into a restructured season, as the initially planned competition was ground to a halt by the outbreak of Covid-19.

The home sides are listed first in the new schedule, although venues are yet to be decided.

Further rounds' fixtures will be revealed at a later date, pending NRL's the new broadcast deal.

NRL round three fixtures (Australian time):

Thursday 8pm: Broncos v Eels
Friday 6pm: Cowboys v Titans
Friday 8pm: Roosters v Rabbitohs
Saturday 3pm: Warriors v Dragons
Saturday 5.30pm: Sharks v Tigers
Saturday 7.30pm: Storm v Raiders
Sunday 4pm: Panthers v Knights
Sunday 6.30pm: Sea Eagles v Bulldogs

Round four:

Thursday 8pm: Broncos v Roosters
Friday 6pm: Panthers v Warriors
Friday 8pm: Storm v Rabbitohs
Saturday 5.30pm: Eels v Sea Eagles
Saturday 7.30pm: Cowboys v Sharks
Sunday 4pm: Raiders v Knights
Sunday 6.30pm: Titans v Tigers
Monday 4pm: Bulldogs v Dragons

