Warriors engaged in battle with five other NRL clubs to sign England half - report

The Warriors are one of six NRL clubs reportedly chasing the signature of top England talent and Wigan halfback George Williams.

9 NEWS's The Mole reports the Warriors are currently the front-runners to sign Williams after the Raiders opted out of the race for the 24-year-old, who comes off contract at the end of 2020.

However, it is understood Williams desires a shift down under and Wigan could be prepared to release him early should a good enough transfer fee be put on the table.

The Warriors have both the money and a spot to make it happen after parting ways with star playmaker Shaun Johnson in the offseason.

"They may well deny the story - just as they did with another Wigan star, Sam Tomkins, before signing him a few seasons back," The Mole reports.

Williams has played 10 Tests for England and is considered a top ball-runner with a stellar short kicking game to match.

The Raiders reportedly inquired about Williams but the transfer fee put him out of their price range.

George Williams of England. England v France during the Rugby League World Cup match from NIB Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. Rugby League World Cup 2017. 12th November 2017. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz
George Williams of England Source: Photosport
