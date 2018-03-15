 

Warriors enforcer Tohu Harris ruled out of Dragons clash with new knee injury, requires minor surgery

1 NEWS
A new knee injury has ruled out Warriors second rower Tohu Harris from Saturday's contest against the Dragons.

The 26-year-old was named to make his return for the Warriors yesterday after recovering a left knee injury however an injury to his right knee ina field session has seen him scratched from the line up.

As a result, Harris has returned home for "immediate minor surgery" with no timeline yet given on when he is expected to become available again.

The Warriors play the Dragons in Wollongong at 5pm NZT on Saturday.

Tohu Harris, Vodafone Warriors training session. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Thursday 14 December 2017 © Copyright Photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz
Tohu Harris is enjoying the challenge of being a leader at the Warriors. Source: Photosport
AAP
Wests Tigers co-captain Benji Marshall will play one of the most emotional matches of his NRL career on Friday after the death of his grandfather in New Zealand.

Marshall was granted personal leave this week to say his farewell in his home country, but has been declared a certain starter to take on Newcastle.

"He missed the one session which is not unusual for Benji anyway. He was back for our main session yesterday," Cleary said on Thursday.

Marshall, who will head back across the ditch after the match for the funeral on Saturday, considered his grandfather his number one fan.

Cleary said it was important Marshall was given the chance to be with his family, adding the 33-year-old was in good spirits upon his return with the playing group.

"I think he's alright. It was good for him to get the opportunity to go back and say his farewell. We had a good chat yesterday and he seemed his bright self," Cleary said.

Marshall's long-term future remains undecided as he and fellow Tigers veteran Robbie Farah weigh up whether to stave off retirement for another season.

Cleary said there was value in having both players kick on in 2019.

"I'd love them to play next year. Benj and Robbie have had such long, distinguished careers. Certainly at this club, what they've done has been enormous," he said.

"And they're still playing well.

"But it's one of those things where it's just that time in their careers where they've got to be sure that they want to go around and we've got to be able to make it work as well."

Cleary will lean on both when they hope to keep their finals dream alive with a win over the Knights at McDonald Jones Stadium on Friday.

The ninth-placed Tigers, who blew a chance to beat Canterbury last week, are four points behind the eighth-placed Warriors with just five games remaining in the season.

"That's what you want from your senior players and guys with leadership - we all need that. Those guys hurt probably more than the younger guys on nights like last week," Cleary said.

The Knights missed their shot at three consecutive wins for the first time this year when they lost to North Queensland last week, but get Connor Watson back from injury.

Benji Marshall. NRL Premiership rugby league. Vodafone Warriors v Wests Tigers. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Saturday 5 May 2018. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
Benji Marshall has been ruled out for six weeks with a calf problem. Source: Photosport
AAP
Some parents like to live out their dreams through their children's sporting prowess but Lorina Papali'i is taking a different approach.

At the age of 41, the mother of second-rower Isaiah Papali'i has been selected to represent the Warriors in the inaugural NRL women's premiership.

Both mother and son can now call the Warriors home with 19-year-old Isaiah playing for the men's team in the NRL.

Lorina has held an office job and dabbled in cross-fit since retiring eight years ago, well after her decade-long Kiwi Ferns career had ended.

However, the lure of the Warriors was too strong for Lorina who is a second- rower like her son.

Lorina and Isaiah Papali'i could become the first mother and son combo at NRL level. Source: 1 NEWS

She'd have loved the chance for regular club action in her prime.

"I have one life, one opportunity and feel it's now or never," she told journalists.

"My goal has been hard work this year but I felt like I was hit by a bus.

"Isaiah's proud and that's what gives me the energy to get up each day, to make him proud."

Isaiah described his mother's career switch as surreal.

He wasn't surprised she'd made the cut, having long admired her determination and work ethic.

"I grew up watching her. She was my trainer back when I was young," he said.

"I tried to give her some tips but she's pretty much done it all. I look to her for advice now and then."

Isaiah, who still lives under mum's roof, said the prospect of car-pooling on match day was now on the table.

The 41-year-old has been named in the Warriors squad to play in next month's inaugural NRL women's premiership. Source: 1 NEWS
