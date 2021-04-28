TODAY |

Warriors enforcer avoids ban for shoulder charge that left opponent concussed

Source:  AAP

Warriors second-rower Josh Curran has avoided a ban for the shoulder charge that left George Jennings concussed and ruled out of this weekend's game.

Warriors second rower Josh Curran makes a run. Source: Photosport

Curran was hit with a grade-two charge for the shot on Jennings, after he was sin-binned on field for the first-half contact.

The charge meant Curran was staring down the barrel of a two-week ban if he was unsuccessful at the judiciary.

But he was instead able to fight his ban down to a grade-one $1350 fine, leaving him free to face North Queensland on Saturday night in Gosford.

Jennings meanwhile was not able to pass the required concussion protocols to run out for Melbourne on Friday night against Cronulla.

It comes after St George Illawarra wingers Mikaele Ravalawa and Jordan Pereira both accepted their bans earlier on Tuesday.

Pereira will miss three games for the high shot that knocked James Tedesco out while Ravalawa copped two games for a shoulder charge on Josh Morris.

League
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
High-profile sportsman facing drug charges can't be named despite losing name suppression
2
Scientists discover cause of freediver blackouts in dark depths of Lake Taupō
3
All Blacks star TJ Perenara ponders league offer with Sydney Roosters
4
After Aussie exile, Breakers to play final seven regular season games in NZ
5
Roger who? Teenage Warriors rookie Reece Walsh takes debut by storm
MORE FROM
League
MORE

Shaun Johnson tipped for Broncos move by NRL greats

Wayne Bennett praises 'outstanding' Benji Marshall for leading Rabbitohs comeback victory over Titans

Two charged for racially abusing NRL star Latrell Mitchell on social media

Coaches stunned that Pacific Tests are missing from league calendar this year