Warriors enforcer avoids ban for shoulder charge that left opponent concussed

Warriors second-rower Josh Curran has avoided a ban for the shoulder charge that left George Jennings concussed and ruled out of this weekend's game.



Warriors second rower Josh Curran makes a run. Source: Photosport

Curran was hit with a grade-two charge for the shot on Jennings, after he was sin-binned on field for the first-half contact.



The charge meant Curran was staring down the barrel of a two-week ban if he was unsuccessful at the judiciary.



But he was instead able to fight his ban down to a grade-one $1350 fine, leaving him free to face North Queensland on Saturday night in Gosford.



Jennings meanwhile was not able to pass the required concussion protocols to run out for Melbourne on Friday night against Cronulla.



It comes after St George Illawarra wingers Mikaele Ravalawa and Jordan Pereira both accepted their bans earlier on Tuesday.

