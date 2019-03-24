TODAY |

Warriors enforcer Agnatius Paasi re-signs with Kiwi NRL club on three-year deal

AAP
More From
League
NRL
Warriors

Agnatius Paasi has signed a long-term deal with the Warriors but the Kiwi outfit are banking he'll make a difference as soon as this weekend's NRL clash with Brisbane.

Barnstorming prop Paasi announced a three-season extension on Wednesday, becoming the first Warriors forward to commit to 2022 and enhancing his status as the man to build a pack around.

Nicknamed the "Alpha Male" by teammates, the 27-year-old has been the pick of a misfiring forward unit this year.

He has started every game aside from their 8-2 loss to Brisbane in May, when suspended.

His power was sorely missed as the big, young Broncos pack held sway in an Auckland arm-wrestle.

Paasi's aggression will be crucial on Saturday against the likes of Matt Hodge and Payne Haas, as both teams seek to improve on a 6-9 record that has their respective finals hopes sitting on a precipice.

Coach Stephen Kearney believes Paasi can make a difference this weekend, as well as long term, with the father of four having wanted to lay down roots in Auckland.

"His best footy is in front of him so it was really important that we lock him down to keep him here," Kearney said.

"He's happy here, he wanted to stay and he's come on well this year. He's playing some good footy."

Paasi made his NRL debut for the Warriors against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium nearly five years ago to the day in his only appearance before leaving for three seasons on the Gold Coast.

Back with the Warriors last year, he scored a try in the shock 26-6 win in Brisbane and repeated the dose this season at Suncorp Stadium, where he bagged a four-pointer in the Magic Round defeat of St George Illawarra.

Paasi has churned out his biggest numbers of this season in the Warriors' last two games, running 137m in the golden point loss to Penrith and 134m in last week's dramatic win over Newcastle.

Agnatius Paasi in possession. Wests Tigers v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. Campbelltown Stadium, Sydney, Australia. Sunday 24th March 2019. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Warriors prop Agnatius Paasi in action during an NRL match against the Wests Tigers in Sydney. Source: Photosport
More From
League
NRL
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Reece was given a discharge without conviction last year following an incident with his partner.
All Blacks coach Steve Hansen clarifies domestic violence comments in wake of Sevu Reece selection controversy
2
1 NEWS Sport reporter Guy Heveldt goes behind the scenes at the Cricket World Cup to get a better understanding of the Indian superstar.
India's media analyse the swagger radiating from Virat Kohli - 'Two more games and he's got immortality'
3
The Warriors winger says he knows he grounded the ball in the close win over the Knights, despite what the officials think.
NRL referees in charge of Warriors' controversy-filled win over Knights axed
4
The reporter questioned Konta's performance in her loss to Barbora Strycova - a move the Brit didn't take well.
'Please don't patronise me' - Jo Konta gets into heated exchange with reporter after Wimbledon loss
5
India weren't shy before the match to say how crucial the Kiwi skipper's dismissal was and they showed it when they got it.
Rain forces World Cup semi between India, Black Caps into second day
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:15
Slater said Johnson and others aren't putting in the required effort for Cronulla.

Billy Slater slams Shaun Johnson, senior Sharks after shock defeat - 'They're letting the team down'
1 NEWS

Sharks star Chad Townsend defends Shaun Johnson after coach benched him - 'It's not all his fault'
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - JULY 07: at Shark Park on July 07, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Jason McCawley/Getty Images)

Cronulla Sharks' Kyle Flanagan escapes ban for kneeing Matt Lodge in head during NRL clash
1 NEWS

NRL boss says he can't 'sugar-coat' recent bunker blunders after Warriors denied try