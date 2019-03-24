Warriors enforcer Agnatius Paasi re-signs with Kiwi NRL club on three-year deal

Agnatius Paasi has signed a long-term deal with the Warriors but the Kiwi outfit are banking he'll make a difference as soon as this weekend's NRL clash with Brisbane.

Barnstorming prop Paasi announced a three-season extension on Wednesday, becoming the first Warriors forward to commit to 2022 and enhancing his status as the man to build a pack around.

Nicknamed the "Alpha Male" by teammates, the 27-year-old has been the pick of a misfiring forward unit this year.

He has started every game aside from their 8-2 loss to Brisbane in May, when suspended.

His power was sorely missed as the big, young Broncos pack held sway in an Auckland arm-wrestle.

Paasi's aggression will be crucial on Saturday against the likes of Matt Hodge and Payne Haas, as both teams seek to improve on a 6-9 record that has their respective finals hopes sitting on a precipice.

Coach Stephen Kearney believes Paasi can make a difference this weekend, as well as long term, with the father of four having wanted to lay down roots in Auckland.

"His best footy is in front of him so it was really important that we lock him down to keep him here," Kearney said.

"He's happy here, he wanted to stay and he's come on well this year. He's playing some good footy."

Paasi made his NRL debut for the Warriors against the Broncos at Suncorp Stadium nearly five years ago to the day in his only appearance before leaving for three seasons on the Gold Coast.

Back with the Warriors last year, he scored a try in the shock 26-6 win in Brisbane and repeated the dose this season at Suncorp Stadium, where he bagged a four-pointer in the Magic Round defeat of St George Illawarra.