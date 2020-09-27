Warriors end five-month stay in Australia on high with big win over Manly

The selfless Warriors have ended their near five-month stay in Australia with a high-scoring 40-28 victory over a disappointing Manly in Gosford.

Led by hat-trick local hero Adam Keighran, the Warriors ran in eight tries to six in the dead rubber NRL clash, including five in a match-deciding 15-minute period in the first-half.

Warriors pair Patrick Herbert and Eliesa Katoa also bagged two each, while halves pairing Chanel Harris-Tavita and Kodi Nikorima tallied six try assists between them.

Only the windy conditions prevented the "home" side from going close to cracking the half-century, with Harris-Tevita converting four of his seven attempts at goal.

Retiring forward Adam Blair fluffed their final conversion from a wide angle, however it failed to sour a winning end to an emotional season that included spending the past 148 days away from home due to coronavirus restrictions.

The Warriors have flights booked to re-unite with their families in New Zealand on Monday.

Manly formed a guard of honour for the Warriors prior to kick-off on Sunday before posting two tries inside the opening eight minutes to Reuben Garrick and Corey Waddell.

Daly Cherry-Evans produced a sublime looping cutout for Garrick to draw first blood, however an in-goal bungle with fullback Tevita Funa was the catalyst for a stunning turnaround.

Funa's fumble resulted in a Nikorima four-pointer, the first of a five-try blitz that included a brace for breakout second-rower Katoa on the right edge.

The Warriors had plenty of success on the left as well, with both Keighran and Herbert slicing through some feeble Manly defence.

The Sea Eagles simply had no answer for a rampant Warriors attack, although Cherry-Evans seized one back just before halftime with a clever grubber for Miski to race 40 metres for his maiden career try.

The Lebanese winger made it two tries in as many minutes when the Warriors made an error on the restart, reducing the deficit to eight points.

However back-to-back tries to Keighran, who hails from the Central Coast, and a second to Herbert sealed their eighth win, while Manly duo Taniela Paseka and Brad Parker added consolation four-pointers late.