Warriors' early departure for Australia 'perfect preparation' for 2021 season - Phil Gould

Warriors consultant Phil Gould is calling the Warriors’ relocation across the Tasman before this year’s Australia-based NRL competition the “perfect preparation” for the side.

The Kiwi NRL club has once again headed back over to Australia for their 2021 campaign amid the Covid-19 pandemic with players gathering in Tamworth this week for a month-long training camp before the season.

While players in the Warriors are hoping travel restrictions will ease soon so they can return home, Gould said the current situation the team is in is enough to make other clubs jealous.

“If I was a first grade coach and I could lock my team up for a couple of months in camp like this to get ready for the season, I think it is the perfect preparation,” Gould told media in Tamworth.

“Whilst forced on them because of Covid restrictions, I think it is a great opportunity for them, particularly with so many new recruits and so many young players they have got in the system here now.

“I think it is the perfect opportunity for them all to get to know themselves and prepare well for the season.”

The Warriors’ front office has been busy ahead of the new season with the team bolstered by the arrival of new coach Nathan Brown and players such as Addin Fonua-Blake, Ben Murdoch-Masila and Kane Evans.

While Gould warned not to expect overnight success, he did believe the team has the makings of a top-eight franchise.

“I have known Nathan a long time, I have always rated his knowledge of the game,” Gould added.

“He is a very personable fellow, he gets very close to his players. He is very, very good technically and I think with the modern game that is important and players need to feel as though they are developing.