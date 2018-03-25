 

Warriors duo Sam Lisone, Bunty Afoa face bans after incidents against Dragons

AAP
The Warriors are set to be without front-rower Sam Lisone for the next fortnight after he was charged by the NRL match review committee for a raised forearm.

Lisone can accept a two-match ban after being cited for dangerous contact for an incident on Tariq Sims late in his side's win over St George Illawarra in Wollongong yesterday.

Lisone appeared to collect the NSW Origin back-rower with a raised forearm and is set for a stint on the sidelines unless he successfully fights the charge.

He was hit hard by the committee because of his poor record, which includes three similar offences during the past two years.

He's set to miss the Warriors' home clash with Newcastle on Friday and match with Canterbury the following week.

Should he take his case to the judiciary, he risks being suspended for three weeks because of carryover points.

His Warriors teammate Bunty Afoa is also set to miss the Knights game after he was charged with dangerous contact.

Sam Lisone. Canberra Raiders v Vodafone Warriors, NRL Rugby League. GIO Stadium, Canberra, Australia. 24th March 2018. Copyright Photo: David Neilson / www.photosport.nz
Warriors prop Sam Lisone in action against the Canberra Raiders during an NRL match at GIO Stadium. Source: Photosport
Roosters praise 'once in a generation' Johnathan Thurston ahead of NRL farewell

AAP
The legacy Johnathan Thurston will leave on the game is similar to that of rugby league Immortal Artie Beetson, according to Sydney Roosters coach Trent Robinson.

After playing in his final game at Allianz Stadium last night - a loss to the Roosters - Thurston was honoured with the game ball and a guard of honour by both teams.

"It's hard. You're in week to week footy, you're focused on what you need to do to improve each week," Robinson said post-game.

"Then you've got a guy that comes along once in a generation and you're about to play your last game against him. And we really wanted to honour him as a person."

Robinson said the North Queensland captain would leave as much an impact on the game as Beetson, a Roosters legend.

Robinson handed Thurston the game ball before he left the field for the final time.

"I said to him we were fortunate enough to have a guy called Artie Beetson at our club, who left such a big impact on the game, our club, and Australia, when it came to the first indigenous captain," Robinson said.

"JT's left a similar legacy to Artie Beetson.

"That's the biggest wrap I can give him, and we didn't want to let that pass."

Roosters captain Boyd Cordner recalled how Thurston had been the first player to welcome him into the Kangaroos fold when he made his debut for Australia in 2013.

He said Thurston had played a role in his development as a player.

"I can remember when I was 21 years old I got a Kangaroos jumper to go over to England and play in the World Cup there," Cordner said.

"I was a pretty shy kid, a bit starstruck. He was the first bloke who come up and helped me out and made me feel welcome and went out of his way.

"I'm so glad to be able to call him a mate now.

"I'm going to miss them times, going into camp with him, being able to play outside him. He's made me a better player.

"He speaks for himself really, what he's done in the game. But what he's done for the game off the field, not many players have as much of an impact as he does to the community."

Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com - 15/02/2016 - Rugby League - Dacia World Club Series Preview - Renault Manchester, Manchester, England - North Queensland Cowboys' Johnathan Thurston speaks to the media.
Johnathan Thurston. Source: Photosport
AAP
The Warriors have spent the season breaking new ground across the Tasman and must now just get the job done at home to end their seven-year NRL finals hiatus.

Saturday's 18-12 win over St George Illawarra in Wollongong was not only their first at WIN Stadium since 1996 but also a record one.

It marked their eighth win away from home this season - the most in the club's history - with seven of those victories chalked up in Australia.

Along the way they also notched their first win in Perth from 10 attempts, while they are now four points clear of the ninth-placed Wests Tigers in eighth spot.

The Warriors' run home over the final four weeks is also friendly, with Friday night's home clash with Newcastle the first of three against teams out of contention for the top eight.

The star fullback saved the day for his side in Wollongong. Source: SKY

"I think we've done a pretty good job of that all year," coach Stephen Kearney said.

"We're not focused about where we're playing, we just want to focus on our performances.

"With three games out of our next four at home, we haven't won at home in a while. We've played some pretty good teams.

"Our focus is making sure we recover well in the next few days and we have a really strong performance on Friday night."

Frontrunners early in the season, the Warriors had dropped four of their past five games headed into Saturday's win over the Dragons.

Questions were already being raised about their history of end-of-season woes, given before this season they'd won just eight of 43 post-State of Origin matches since 2012.

"We've done a pretty good job all year on just focusing on the present and now," Kearney said.

"For us we se set ourselves an expectation about last week.

"We feel we've worked really hard to get ourselves in the position to hopefully play in the second week of September.

"If we just keep our focus nice and clear on the task at hand and what we have to do as opposed to the bigger picture on the outside, then you can find yourself in some trouble."

The massive shot bought proceedings to a close as the Warriors claimed an 18-12 victory. Source: SKY
