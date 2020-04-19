TODAY |

Warriors don't need permission to leave New Zealand, says PM

Source:  1 NEWS

Despite Australian reports, the New Zealand Government hasn't given the Warriors the all-clear to fly to Australia for the NRL's season resumption - because it didn't need to.

The Kiwi side are planning to head across the Tasman for the NRl's May 28 resumption.

With the NRL giving the resumption date of May 28, the Warriors would need to arrive by at least May 14, allowing them to serve a 14-day quarantine to combat the spread of Covid-19.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office told 1 NEWS that the Warriors have never needed permission to leave New Zealand, only to land and stay in Australia.

Meanwhile, details are emerging around the club's proposed Australian base, with the Lake Ainsworth Sport Centre south of the Queensland border mooted.

The centre's self-contained units, which have been used in the past by the Olympic champion Fiji sevens side, consist of a gym and a private beach.

Housing around 40 people, it's understood that the NRL intends to quarantine players there as a group for the start of a four-month stay for the Warriors.

Bio-security measures will allow the team to train during their 14-day isolation.

