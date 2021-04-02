Warriors' depth tested as they prepare for tough clash with Roosters

The Warriors' injury woes will mean new signing Marcelo Montoya will be the club's fourth centre to start in four weeks when they line up against the Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

Adam Pompey and Sean O'Sullivan celebrate after beating the Raiders. Source: Photosport

The 25-year-old Fijian replaces the injured Peta Hiku, who suffered a knee injury in the second-half of the thrilling victory over the Raiders last weekend.

Montoya joins Adam Pompey in the midfield, who has been in hot form since coming in for injured off-season signing Euan Aitken.

It has been a tough run of injuries for the Warriors, who have also lost halfback Chanel Harris-Tavita for three months with a foot injury.

But his replacement, Sean O'Sullivan, said there was a next man up mentality in the squad.

"I honestly think whoever pulls on the Warriors jersey we have a belief that they’re going to do a job and everyone’s going to execute their role.

"We have really good depth in this squad and we all back each other."

O'Sullivan praised the leadership of Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Tohu Harris and Addin Fonua-Blake, believing their work ethic raised the level of the rest of the squad.

"If you’re not putting in the same as them it’s not acceptable really so they set a really good platform for how they want us to train and how they want us to play.

"We jump off the back of that because they're our leaders."

The 22-year-old halfback said he "loved every minute" of his "surreal" debut against the Raiders last weekend, and thanked coach Nathan Brown for instilling him with confidence.

"Before the game I felt really clear," O'Sullivan said.

"Brownie gave me a lot of confidence - he trusts me, he backs me.

"I'll just be trying to keep in that headspace for the next week."

Warriors team to face Roosters at the Sydney Cricket Ground on April 4

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (c)

2 David Fusitu'a

3 Adam Pompey

4 Marcelo Montoya

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Sean O’Sullivan

8 Addin Fonua-Blake

9 Wayde Egan

10 Bunty Afoa

11 Eliesa Katoa

12 Bayley Sironen

13 Tohu Harris

Interchange:

14 Jazz Tevaga

15 Ben Murdoch-Masila

16 Leeson Ah Mau

17 Jack Murchie

18 Tom Ale

20 Paul Turner

21 Kane Evans