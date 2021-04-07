Warriors delivered crushing blow as star recruit Addin Fonua-Blake potentially out for rest of season

Star Warriors recruit Addin Fonua-Blake could be out for the rest of the season, with news his injury is worse than first thought.

Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors sits on the bench after leaving the filed injured during the round four NRL match between the Sydney Roosters and the New Zealand Warriors. Source: Getty

Nine News in Australia have reported the Tongan international requires surgery on his knee, and that the injury could potentially be season-ending.

The Warriors' marquee off-season signing limped off early in his team's loss to the Sydney Roosters on Sunday and coach Nathan Brown said on Tuesday that scans confirmed the prop could be out for a large chunk of the season.

"We're still waiting for some more feedback from a couple of specialists but he's got a couple of problems and he certainly won't be playing for an extended period," Brown said on Wednesday ahead of tonight's clash with the Sea Eagles at Central Coast Stadium.

"Whether that's for eight weeks or longer we're not too sure yet."