Warriors' controversial 'bush shirt' jersey to make debut against Titans this week

Just when you thought the Warriors' rollercoaster season couldn't add another twist, the team confirmed this week they will be debuting one of the most debated jerseys they've ever unveiled.

The jersey, which is supposed to celebrate the team playing in Wellington, has been blasted by fans as well as Hayley Holt. Source: Breakfast

The Kiwi club has confirmed the infamous "Bush Shirt" jersey will feature in Friday's clash with the Gold Coast Titans as they look to secure their first back-to-back wins since last May.

The Warriors described the jersey as "decked out in traditional Wellington colours of yellow and black, with inspiration from the Kiwi bush shirt," but the jersey was met with plenty of feedback.

The Warriors said in a statement yesterday the "universally-loved" jersey had to make an appearance with everything that has happened so far in 2020.

Tohu Harris, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Adam Blair wearing the Warriors "Bush Shirt" jerseys. Source: Warriors

"When the ‘bush shirt’ surfaced November last year it's mere existence rocked the very foundations of society," the club said.

"Stunned by the sheer greatness of the jersey fans soon took to Twitter to share of its beauty, likening the jersey to the amazing picnic blanket, the great Humphrey B. Bear and even the trustworthy tea towel.

"With everything that has happened in 2020 the Bush Shirt has been resurrected to bring some joy to the world."

The Warriors had originally planned to use the black and gold jersey in their 'home' game against North Queensland in Wellington on June 27 before Covid-19 changed the entire season's outlook.

The Bush Shirt Warriors take on the Titans at 8pm NZT on Friday.

