 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

League


Warriors confirm signing of Titans forward Leivaha Pulu

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors' forward stocks for 2018 have received a major boost with Titans forward Leivaha Pulu signing a three-year deal with the NRL club.

Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

Source: Photosport

The hard-running Pulu, 27, was born and raised in New Zealand before moving to the Gold Coast as a teenager, and has made 34 Titans appearances.

The Warriors have also re-signed prop James Gavet, who is likely to partner Pulu up front in 2018, for an additional two years.

Related

Warriors

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

01:55
1
More than 500 friends and family gathered to celebrate Daniel Baldwin's life today.

Video: Teammates of Wellington rugby player who died after suffering head injury perform emotional haka outside funeral

00:29
2
Leigh’s Adam Higson was shown a straight red card for this cheap shot on Salford’s Stuart O’Brien.

Watch: Worst tackle ever? League player nearly decapitates rival with horrendous late coathanger tackle


3
Leivaha Pulu looks to pass

Warriors confirm signing of Titans forward Leivaha Pulu

00:30
4
Going through their final preparations before the start of racing on Saturday, Team New Zealand are looking good.

Watch: Team New Zealand's catamaran slices through Bermuda seas days before opening race

00:33
5
Leon Lawson went after Jose Uzcategui after his fighter was disqualified in Washington DC.

Sucker punch-throwing boxing trainer faces 25 years in prison for cowardly actions

Reports of explosion at Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, England.

'Broken' - Ariana Grande devastated after terror attack at Manchester concert

"I am so so sorry. i don't have words."

00:08
Ariana Grande fans ran from her concert in Manchester today after an incident.

Manchester wakes up to aftermath of devastating explosion that killed 22, injured more than 50 outside Ariana Grande concert

The incident is being treated as a terror attack "until police know otherwise".

01:54
EQC refused to pay a temporary accommodation supplement to the man unless he signed a confidentiality agreement.

Christchurch senior citizen resolves stoush with EQC, but still feels bullied

Colin Feneck was on the verge of being thrown out of his temporary accommodation as EQC halted rent payments.

01:02
Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

'It will be a success and it will be here for a long time' - Hamilton mayor determined to keep Sevens in the city for years to come

Having bagged the Sevens for the next two years, Andrew King wants to keep the action in Hamilton for some time.

00:26
Bromwich has spoken publicly for the first time about what happened in Canberra, hours after representing NZ in the ANZAC Test earlier this month.

Watch: 'It is pretty shocking ... I don't remember any of it' - cocaine scandal hit Jesse Bromwich on infamous night out

Former Kiwis captain Bromwich has opened up for the first time about the Canberra scandal.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ