Warriors confirm signing of Titans forward Leivaha Pulu

Source:AAP
The Warriors' forward stocks for 2018 have received a major boost with Titans forward Leivaha Pulu signing a three-year deal with the NRL club.
Leivaha Pulu looks to pass
Source: Photosport
The hard-running Pulu, 27, was born and raised in New Zealand before moving to the Gold Coast as a teenager, and has made 34 Titans appearances.
The Warriors have also re-signed prop James Gavet, who is likely to partner Pulu up front in 2018, for an additional two years.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
sport