 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

League


Warriors confirm signing of controversial talent-spotter Peter O'Sullivan

share

Source:

AAP

The Warriors have confirmed the registration of controversial recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan.

Peter O'Sullivan

Source: 1 NEWS

Warriors chief executive Cameron George told Stuff he had received clearance from the NRL earlier today and that O'Sullivan would arrive in Auckland next week.

"He's already discussing and looking at our rosters," George said.

"He's making recommendations and it's great to have someone solely focused on putting together, creating and developing the best roster possible."

O'Sullivan is regarded as one of rugby league's premier talent-spotters but his registration was cancelled by the NRL in 2016 after he was found to be linked with controversial punter and brothel owner Eddie Hayson.

O'Sullivan had previously recruited for the Melbourne Storm and Sydney Roosters, often plucking players from under the nose of the Warriors in the talent hotbed of Auckland.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

sport

1

Candice Warner apologises to SBW over masks - 'Imagine how his wife would feel'

2

Warriors confirm signing of controversial talent-spotter Peter O'Sullivan

02:05
3
The Reds skipper has been banned for two months by Rugby Australia for the failed test.

James Slipper breaks silence over positive cocaine test – 'I have been suffering from depression for a year'

4
Chiefs first-five Damian McKenzie passes during the Super 15 Rugby match - Chiefs v Blues played at FMG Stadium Waikato, Hamilton, New Zealand on Saturday 7 April 2018. Copyright photo: © Bruce Lim / www.photosport.nz

Chiefs welcome back four All Blacks into starting line-up for clash with dangerous Waratahs

5

Owen Franks' lawyer rejects James Parson's claims, says Blues hooker never gave banned prop time to apologise

00:53

Panel recommends nurses get immediate three per cent pay rise and one-off $2,000 sum

The nurses' union says the pay offer doesn't enable parity with secondary school teachers until late in the piece.

01:14
In the North Island snow and ice forced the closure of the Desert Road.

Wintry weather brings snow and ice forcing closure of Desert Road and Crown Range road

Wintry conditions are affecting motorists in both the North Island and the South Island.

01:58

Watch: Heartbroken Canterbury farmers desperate to stop 'horrendous' killing of 90 pregnant cows, on same day Government decides on M bovis plan

Gary and Lynda Burgess say killing the heifers on the same day a decision might be made on how to manage the cow disease is barbaric.


00:57
National MP Judith Collins was the one to bring the infringement to Parliament's attention Mr Twyford said.

Watch: 'I made a mistake' - Transport Minister Phil Twyford offers to resign for making phone call from plane, says National's Judith Collins raised issue in House

The Transport Minister says he apologises unreservedly over the matter.

03:37
MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.

'Shock to the system' - Kiwis warned to brace for coldest winter 'for quite some time'

MetServices’s Georgina Griffiths says this week’s chill is set to stay, in what’s predicted to be the coldest winter in years.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 