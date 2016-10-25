Warriors confirm signing of controversial talent-spotter Peter O'Sullivan

The Warriors have confirmed the registration of controversial recruitment manager Peter O'Sullivan.



Warriors chief executive Cameron George told Stuff he had received clearance from the NRL earlier today and that O'Sullivan would arrive in Auckland next week.



"He's already discussing and looking at our rosters," George said.



"He's making recommendations and it's great to have someone solely focused on putting together, creating and developing the best roster possible."



O'Sullivan is regarded as one of rugby league's premier talent-spotters but his registration was cancelled by the NRL in 2016 after he was found to be linked with controversial punter and brothel owner Eddie Hayson.