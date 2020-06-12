Warriors confirm Eliesa Katoa out for three weeks, injury list now at 10 players

The Warriors are expected to be without second rower Eliesa Katoa until at least mid-July, after his injury picked up against South Sydney last week.

Eliesa Katoa. Source: Photosport

Katoa, 20, picked up an ankle injury in the Warriors' 40-12 loss to the Rabbitohs, expected to miss up to three weeks. The club's official website gave the date of the round-10 clash with the Sharks on July 19 for a potential return.

However, utility forward Jazz Tevaga offers the injury ravaged club some positive news, hoping to return for the Broncos in round eight, or the Titans a week later in round nine.

Elsewhere, Adam Keighran is hoped to be back in contention for the round 11 match against the Roosters, while hooker Nathaniel Roache is shaping for a round 12 return against the Tigers.

The news comes with Jackson Frei and Bunty Afoa already ruled out until 2021, alongside youth team players Taane Milne and Selestino Ravutaumada.

Leeson Ah Mau is listed as TBC, his pectoral injury potentially seeing him out of the rest of the year, however no definite timeline has been given for his comeback.

The Warriors next face the Melbourne Storm tomorrow night in Sydney.