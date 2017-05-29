 

Warriors confirm acquisition of Zac Santo as forward Ligi Sao signs two-year extension

Forward Ligi Sao has re-signed with the Warriors until the end of the 2019 NRL season.

Zac Santo.

After three years and 21 games with Manly, Auckland-born Sao returned home to make his Warriors debut in 2016, but had an injury-hit campaign.

The 24-year-old has been used off the interchange in seven matches this season.

The Warriors have also secured Canberra fullback-wing Zac Santo for the rest of this season and for next year on a second-tier contract.

Santo, 24, made his NRL debut with North Queensland in 2014 and has been used twice at first-grade level since joining the Raiders in 2016.

Sao and Santo will become team-mates almost six years after they were opponents in the NYC grand final in 2011.

Townsville-born Santo scored two tries for the Cowboys in a match which was level 30-30 after 80 minutes before the Warriors took the title with a golden-point field goal.

He is due to start training with his new club on Tuesday.

