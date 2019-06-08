Warriors concede 30 unanswered points to slump to defeat against Melbourne Storm

The Warriors have slumped to an error-ridden loss to the Melbourne Storm, blowing a halftime lead to fall 32-10 at Mt Smart Stadium.

Coming into the match after State of Origin I, the Warriors looked to capitalise at a time where the side traditionally find their form against the Storm, having fallen to a close 13-12 loss the last time the two sides met on Anzac Day earlier this year.

Back-to-back penalties against Adam Blair, restored to the starting side this week, saw the Storm have a chance to open the scoring, Cameron Smith converting his penalty attempt for a 2-0 lead early in the first half.

The Warriors would hit back not long after though, with Ken Maumalo smartly finishing in the corner after Kodi Nikorima and Peta Hiku combined on the left edge.

Nikorima would go from provider to scorer, latching onto a kick through from halves partner Blake Green, nearly taken out by Storm half Brodie Croft - the Bunker confirming the try for a 10-2 lead.

Melbourne would hit back before the break though, with Cameron Smith finding Jahrome Hughes from dummy half, the Storm's Kiwi fullback going over for the visitor's first try of the match, sending the two sides into the break with the Warriors 10-8 ahead.

After the break, the Storm picked up where they left off, Hughes crossing over for his second of the match, aided by the Bunker after an appeal for obstruction on Issac Luke, giving the visitors the lead once again, 14-10.

The second half would go from bad to worse for the Warriors, Nikorima penalised for slowing the play the ball, only to see the Storm score on the right edge, Suliasi Vunivalu producing an exquisite effort in the corner. Smith again adding the extras to put the Storm ahead 20-10.

The Warriors temporarily received a boost, Melbourne's Christian Welch sent to the bin for constant infringements. Down to 12 though, Melbourne would rally, Smith putting Jesse Bromwhich away for his side's fourth try.