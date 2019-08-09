TODAY |

Warriors complete dramatic turnaround to stun Manly in the wet at Mt Smart

AAP
More From
League
NRL
Warriors

The Warriors have engineered one of the great NRL turnarounds, stunning Manly 24-16 in their most inspired performance of an erratic season.

Everything pointed to a Sea Eagles win in Auckland on Friday but the visitors' run of hot form was extinguished in cold wet conditions, forced into a litany of mistakes by a Warriors side out to restore pride.

A week after their 46-12 trouncing from Canberra at Mt Smart Stadium, the Warriors defended with desperation and were sharp enough to create three first- half tries, including a Ken Maumalo double.

Down 18-0, Manly surged with a late comeback, scoring three tries between the 68th and 75th minutes. Reuben Garrick crossed twice as the the Warriors scrambled without Adam Blair, who was in the sin bin.

Warriors hooker Jazz Tevaga brought relief to a small crowd of 9595, sealing victory with a burrowing try.

It was an eighth win of the season to keep the Kiwi club's slim final football hopes of finals football while Manly suffered just their second loss in eight games to dent their chances of a top-four finish.

On top of that, the Sea Eagles have fresh injury concerns.

Centre Brad Parker departed in the 22nd minute with what appeared to be a serious injury suffered in freakish circumstances, seemingly when he tapped the ball from a restart.

In-form second rower Curtis Sironen limped off late with a leg concern while out-of-sorts captain Daly Cherry-Evans played on in pain with an ankle issue suffered in the first spell.

Maumalo, who claimed the competition lead for tries with 16, was set up on both occasions by deft touches from five-eighth Chanel Harris-Tavita, who was the game's outstanding player.

The rookie five-eighth unfurled a classy all-round display that belied his first grade inexperience.

He kicked cleverly, took smart options and was a punishing force on defence, including one memorable spot tackle on Tom Trbojevic.

Captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck also produced a moment of magic for the Warriors, delivering a no-look flick to Ligi Sao, who scored his first try in four seasons for the club.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Ligi Sao showed some incredible hands in the wet to reel in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s pass and score in the Warriors’ win over Manly. Source: SKY
More From
League
NRL
Warriors
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Leeson Ah Mau. Vodafone Warriors v Manly Sea Eagles. NRL Rugby League. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. Friday 9 August 2019. © Copyright photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.Photosport.nz
As it happened: Warriors bounce back after hanging on to secure upset win over Manly
2
It’s fair to say Kane Williamson will never forget his 29th birthday.
Watch as Sri Lanka cricket fans give Kane Williamson birthday cake during match
3
The former NRL star caught the eye in the Giants' 31-22 win over the Jets.
Valentine Holmes smashed, before impressing in NFL pre-season hit out
4
Ligi Sao showed some incredible hands in the wet to reel in Roger Tuivasa-Sheck’s pass and score in the Warriors’ win over Manly.
Warriors complete dramatic turnaround to stun Manly in the wet at Mt Smart
5
The NZ legends will face their Pacific rivals in a curtain raiser before the All Blacks play Tonga in Hamilton next month.
Carlos Spencer, DJ Forbes headline clash starring NZ and Pacific legends, but Tana Umaga sticking to coaching
MORE FROM
League
MORE
00:31
The youngster shone in last night's 34-14 win.

Brandon Smith credits NRL rise to getting life right off-field - 'I'm a lot more professional than I used to be'
New York Jets' Valentine Holmes participates during practice at the NFL football team's training camp in Florham Park, N.J., Thursday, July 25, 2019. Holmes was a big star in the National Rugby League in Australia. And then, he stunningly left it all behind. Holmes is in training camp with the New York Jets, trying to fulfill a dream of playing American football in the NFL. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

Valentine Holmes reveals reasons he abandoned NRL fame for NFL long shot
Jake Turpin scores

Broncos hooker reveals reason for rejecting $1.2m Warriors deal: 'my horses'
Sam Burgess. Vodafone Warriors v South Sydney Rabbitohs, NRL Rugby League round 12, Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland. 26 May 2018. Copyright Image: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

South Sydney enforcer Sam Burgess walks free from suspension