Warriors coaching rumour mill continues to swirl as big names linked

The Warriors' coaching rumour mill continues to swirl, with a number of names in and now out of the running.

1 NEWS understands that former Broncos and Panthers boss Anthony Griffin held "informal discussions" with the club about replacing Stephen Kearney - however he's since learned that he won't be considered.

Another rumour that won't go away involves super coach Wayne Bennett coming to New Zealand to take charge of the Warriors. Former charge and current Warrior Kodi Nikorima though, isn't convinced.

"Obviously I love Wayne, he gave me my debut in the NRL," Nikorima said.

"It would be awesome, but I'm gonna say he won't be up to the job.

"I think he's got a year left at the Rabbitohs, and that might be him.

"That's just a big old rumour that one."

Interim Warriors coach Todd Payten is also in amongst the running to take the job fulltime, his players eager to just see some resolution soon.

"I will say that I would like it to be sorted sooner rather than later so that we're not questioning our staff at the moment or sitting here waiting like everyone else," Nikorima said.

One coach who won't be at Mt Smart any time soon though is former Manly coach Jeff Toovey who rejected the chance to even interview for the role.

"[I'm] a little bit disappointed, but that's life I suppose," Toovey said.