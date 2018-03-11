Warriors coach staying grounded after opening victory – 'It's round one'

The Warriors aren't getting carried away after their season opening 32-20 win over the South Sydney Rabbitohs and Perth last night, coach Stephen Kearney says.

Having ended 2017 with nine straight losses, the Warriors stunned the Rabbitohs last night, ending their winless run in Perth in the process.

However, speaking after the match, Kearney emphasised that the Warriors are by no means the finished article.

"I don't want you guys to get carried away - it's round one," Kearney told media.

"We've got a lot of improvement in us."

"The challenge of this competition is that there's another week next week. There's another challenge next week. We'll enjoy what happened here tonight, but our focus will shift pretty quickly to the next week."