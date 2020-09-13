TODAY |

Warriors coach says team 'got what we deserved' with season-ending Sharks loss

Victor Waters, Breakfast Sport Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

Departing interim coach Todd Payten says players only have themselves to blame for last night's defeat to the Sharks.

A dejected looking Warriors team after a Sharks try. Source: Photosport

The 22-14 loss ends any hope of the Warriors making a fairytale run into the NRL play-offs this season.

An ill-disciplined performance was the team's undoing, according to Payten, who has two games left in charge.

"We gave away a really silly penalty for hand on the face. We gave a penalty away for the same infringement last weekend, so to do that two weeks in a row is really disappointing.

"We didn't start well again. They didn't have to work hard for anything in that first 15-20 minutes coming out of their own end.

"To our credit, like we have done for many weeks now, we found a way and put ourselves back in the contest. But I thought we probably got what we deserved in the end," said Payten.

The Sharks' win completes the competition's top eight sides who will go into the play-offs.

Victory for the Warriors would have kept their slim chances alive ahead of their last two games against the Raiders and Sea Eagles.

Despite nearly pulling off the unthinkable at the start of this Covid-19 impacted season, which saw players leave family to relocate in Australia, Payten says he's proud of what the club has achieved.

"I feel like we've become a team over the past eight weeks and it has showed in the way we've played," the soon-to-be Cowboys coach said.

"It's not just me - all our staff have done their job. The players lived up to their end of the bargain and we're getting performances which we should be proud of as a club.

"We have a couple of weeks left where we have to make sure that we don't do away with the good work that we've done up until now," he added.

League
Warriors
Victor Waters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Warriors coach says team 'got what we deserved' with season-ending Sharks loss
2
New Zealand's Liam Lawson ends F3 season with a bang in Italy
3
Wallabies coach Dave Rennie says his side is set up for failure with current NZ quarantine rules
4
Hookers run riot as Southland claim gritty win over Magpies, Rutledge comes off bench at 42 years old
5
Brave Warriors' finals hopes dashed after agonising loss to Sharks
MORE FROM
League
MORE

'Go Warriors' - Sea Eagles coach Des Hasler keeps faith as Manly vie for finals spot

Australian rugby league captain's cousin dies after head injury suffered in first grade debut

Springboks edge closer to Rugby Championship inclusion after Europe comp omission

Watch: Wild punches thrown as brawl breaks out in NRL clash