Warriors coach says Kodi Nikorima won’t 'fix' everything

Staring down the barrel of a five-game losing streak, the Warriors needed help - urgently.

New recruit Kodi Nikorima will be unleashed on Saturday but their opposition, the Dragons, already have ideas about how to shut him down.

As far as a weekend footy ring-ins go, Nikorima is as good as it gets but coach Stephen Kearney is warning not to expect any miracles.

"The expectations are not for Kodi to come and fix things," Kearney said.

And the thing is, he can't - especially if his pack ends up backpedalling the way it did against Newcastle.

"We allowed the Knights to roll up the field a bit too easily. Hence why they were getting short kicks out, setting scrums."

The Knights’ kicks brought the game to a halt, frustrating Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Ken Maumalo who usually create momentum from kick returns.

But Kearney says tactical meetings for the back five have been made to open up the field again and spark their attack.

"That's our job as coaches, to make sure that we come up with a couple of adjustments."