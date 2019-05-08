TODAY |

Warriors coach says Kodi Nikorima won’t 'fix' everything

1 NEWS | Sky | 1 NEWS
More From
League
Warriors

Staring down the barrel of a five-game losing streak, the Warriors needed help - urgently.

New recruit Kodi Nikorima will be unleashed on Saturday but their opposition, the Dragons, already have ideas about how to shut him down.

As far as a weekend footy ring-ins go, Nikorima is as good as it gets but coach Stephen Kearney is warning not to expect any miracles.

"The expectations are not for Kodi to come and fix things," Kearney said.

And the thing is, he can't - especially if his pack ends up backpedalling the way it did against Newcastle.

"We allowed the Knights to roll up the field a bit too easily. Hence why they were getting short kicks out, setting scrums."

The Knights’ kicks brought the game to a halt, frustrating Roger Tuivasa-Sheck and Ken Maumalo who usually create momentum from kick returns.

But Kearney says tactical meetings for the back five have been made to open up the field again and spark their attack.

"That's our job as coaches, to make sure that we come up with a couple of adjustments."

Fail to do that and it could be a difficult return to Brisbane for their former Bronco in this weekend's magic round.

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Stephen Kearney said that he and the coaching staff need to come up with adjustments with their rivals' kicking tactics. Source: 1 NEWS | Sky
    More From
    League
    Warriors
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    00:23
    The Hall of Famer did laps around the studio after Lucas Moura's third goal.
    NBA legend and Tottenham fan Steve Nash breaks down in studio after Champions League win
    2
    Mark Latham criticised the treatment of the Wallabies fullback.
    'I stand with Israel Folau' - One Nation party member defends Wallabies fullback
    3
    Lucas Moura scored a hat-trick in the 3-2 win, but his last goal will be the one everyone talks about.
    Tottenham score miracle extra time game-winner against Ajax to book spot in Champions League final
    4
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Former Wallabies coach slams Rugby Australia for Folau treatment - 'Preach inclusion but seek to exclude him'
    5
    Alan Jones says Rugby Australia has a war on their hands.
    Israel Folau says 'I'm at peace' following guilty verdict as Wallabies rugby career hangs on by a thread
    MORE FROM
    League
    MORE
    MACKAY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 02: Coen Hess of the Cowboys is tackled by Cameron Munster and Cameron Smith of the Storm during the NRL Trial match between the Melbourne Storm and the North Queensland Cowboys on March 02, 2019 in Mackay, Australia. (Photo by Ian Hitchcock/Getty Images)

    Storm stars heated exchange all about honesty says Kiwis prop Jesse Bromwich
    Kodi Nikorima photoshoot in Vodafone Warriors jersey and playing kit for the first time. Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, Tuesday 7 May 2017. © photo: Andrew Cornaga / www.photosport.nz

    Kodi Nikorima named to start for Warriors against Dragons, Issac Luke dropped
    BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - APRIL 30: Andrew McCullough passes the ball during a Brisbane Broncos NRL training session at Red Hill on April 30, 2019 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Bradley Kanaris/Getty Images)

    Broncos hooker Andrew McCullough to see surgeon after knee injury at training

    Former Queensland coach Mal Meninga not expecting Origin return for Cameron Smith