Warriors coach 'really excited' as seven players named to make club debut in first NRL match of the season

The Warriors have included seven players making their club debuts in the club's season-opening NRL clash on Saturday.
For one of the players, hooker Sam Cooke, it will be his first ever first grade game.
Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says he is "really excited" to see the new players in action against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the new Perth Stadium.
However the team will be without the experienced forward Simon Mannering who misses out with a shoulder injury.
Full Squad:
VODAFONE WARRIORS
1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)
2 DAVID FUSITU’A
3 PETA HIKU
4 SOLOMONE KATA
5 KEN MAUMALO
6 BLAKE GREEN
7 SHAUN JOHNSON
8 JAMES GAVET
9 ISSAC LUKE
10 ADAM BLAIR
11 ISAIAH PAPALI’I
12 TOHU HARRIS
13 LIGI SAO
Interchange
14 SAM COOK
15 LEIVAHA PULU
16 SAM LISONE
17 BUNTY AFOA
18 JAZZ TEVAGA
20 MASON LINO
21 AGNATIUS PAASI
22 ANTHONY GELLING
HEAD COACH | STEPHEN KEARNEY
The game kicks off at 9pm Saturday March 10 New Zealand time.
