Warriors coach 'really excited' as seven players named to make club debut in first NRL match of the season

The Warriors have included seven players making their club debuts in the club's season-opening NRL clash on Saturday.

For one of the players, hooker Sam Cooke, it will be his first ever first grade game.

Warriors coach Stephen Kearney says he is "really excited" to see the new players in action against the South Sydney Rabbitohs at the new Perth Stadium.

However the team will be without the experienced forward Simon Mannering who misses out with a shoulder injury.

Full Squad:

VODAFONE WARRIORS

1 ROGER TUIVASA-SHECK (c)

2 DAVID FUSITU’A

3 PETA HIKU

4 SOLOMONE KATA

5 KEN MAUMALO

6 BLAKE GREEN

7 SHAUN JOHNSON

8 JAMES GAVET

9 ISSAC LUKE

10 ADAM BLAIR

11 ISAIAH PAPALI’I

12 TOHU HARRIS

13 LIGI SAO

Interchange

14 SAM COOK

15 LEIVAHA PULU

16 SAM LISONE

17 BUNTY AFOA

18 JAZZ TEVAGA

20 MASON LINO

21 AGNATIUS PAASI

22 ANTHONY GELLING

HEAD COACH | STEPHEN KEARNEY