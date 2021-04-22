TODAY |

Warriors coach Nathan Brown backs Jack Murchie's switch to centre for clash with Storm

Source:  AAP

Warriors coach Nathan Brown is backing big Jack Murchie to handle the switch to centre as his injury-ravaged team prepares for their Anzac Day clash with Melbourne.

Jack Murchie in possession against the Roosters. Source: Photosport

With Peta Hiku, Adam Pompey and Paul Turner all suffering injuries in their gutsy last-round win over St George Illawarra, Brown has turned to second-rower Murchie to wear the No. 4 jersey.

He ruled out rushing teen recruit Reece Walsh into the line-up for the AAMI Park match unless further injuries through the week force his hand.

Standing 193cm and weighing 105kg, Murchie will present as a big body in the back-line defence against the star-studded Melbourne line-up.

But Brown said the 23-year-old was also athletic enough to be a threat in attack.

He's set to partner Marcelo Montoya against Storm duo Reimis Smith and Justin Olam.

"He's played a little bit there and he's got the leg speed to play there - he's a very athletic kid," Brown said on Wednesday of Murchie.

"He's filled in there at different stages - he's certainly not a recognised centre but he's got the athleticism to do it."

Murchie linked with the Warriors from the Raiders last season and played 13 games, after playing three over two seasons in Canberra.

However he was earmarked for a big future, playing in the NSW and Australian under 20 teams.

Meanwhile, Brown said it was "unlikely" Walsh would get a run against the Storm despite being named on an extended bench.

While Walsh is considered a huge talent it would be a massive ask to debut against the premiers, who have won their last nine matches against the Warriors.

"It depends on the fitness of everyone else - if the whole squad gets through it's probably unlikely," he said of the 18-year-old who joined the Warriors from Brisbane last week.

"It's a good experience for him to be named and travel with the team.

"We certainly don't want to rush him there if we don't have to."

League
NRL
Warriors
