Warriors' clash with Storm set to relocate due to Covid-19 outbreak in Victoria - report

The NRL is considering shifting Friday's clash between Melbourne and the Warriors due to the coronavirus outbreak in Victoria.



Adam Blair against the Melbourne Storm Source: Photosport

It is believed the Storm may have to relocate their home game away from AAMI Park, with Sydney one of the options being considered.



Meanwhile, Penrith's game against South Sydney on Thursday has been moved away from Campbelltown Stadium due to concerns about the playing surface.



The Panthers will instead host the match at Netsrata Jubilee Oval.



An announcement on the Storm-Warriors fixture is expected to follow.



"The NRL and Melbourne Storm are closely monitoring the situation in Victoria in response to the increase in positive COVID-19 tests in recent days," the Storm said in a statement on Monday.



The development comes after Victoria's number of coronavirus cases increased by 11 overnight to a total of 1847.



The state's active COVID-19 case numbers are now the highest they've been in more than two months after six days of double-digit growth.



It was only last week that the Storm had a request for 296 corporate attendees for the Warriors game rejected by the state government.



NRL players were granted permission to break their coronavirus bubbles on Sunday, allowing them to visit restaurants and cafes.



The AFL round four schedule has yet to be affected, with Victorian clubs set to host games at Marvel Stadium and the MCG this weekend.

