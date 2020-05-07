Warriors CEO tells Epidemic Response Committee NZ could ‘trail blaze’ with professional sport bubbles

Your playlist will load after this ad

Warriors CEO Cameron George has told politicians today New Zealand has a chance to be a trail blazer in bringing back professional sport safely during the Covid-19 pandemic if someone with the power is willing to make the bold call to allow it to come back.

George spoke to the Epidemic Response Committee today during an online conference about the effects the coronavirus have had on his club, admitting the pandemic has been a struggle for them.

"Covid-19 has had a huge impact on us, stopped our revenue streams in its tracks overnight, and from that point we've had to go into a recovery plan," George said.

"We will be reliant on sponsors, members sticking solid and growing our fan base. We will survive, however there will be fallout from it. The NRL we cannot jeopardise, but development programmes and the women's game, we may have to review."

The Warriors flew to Australia on Sunday to be part of the NRL season when it restarts on May 28 after getting clearance from the Australian Border Force last week.

The NRL plans to run a 20-round competition when it returns later this month with the competition effectively becoming one large bubble filled with players and staff.

George told MPs today that same bold thinking could be done in New Zealand and could lead to some groundbreaking results.

"It might be a three month sacrifice [for those inside the bubbles] but it might add years of benefit to NZ," George said.

"While it may be a difficult decision, if we can do it right, like what we have and what other sports can do, I think everyone can benefit long term.

"Don't be shy of the big decisions. Sit down with the right people, get the right leaders and let them drive it and I think we can all do things we never thought we could've in the last six months.

"We've trailedblazed in this area in the last month and we're hugely excited about flying the flag for this great country."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will outline later this afternoon what restrictions will loosen for New Zealand when the country moves to Alert Level 2 in the future with athletes, fans, coaches and more hoping it will include details for sports.