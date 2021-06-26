Warriors CEO says Reece Walsh full of excitement for Origin debut

Warriors prodigy Reece Walsh was so excited to join Queensland's State of Origin squad this week that he forgot to take most of his kit.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Warriors CEO Cameron George told 1 NEWS he had to pack a bag filled with Walsh's boots and mouthguard to courier to the 18-year-old fullback after the youngster had forgotten to take them with him to Brisbane.

"I've been texting him off and on and you can sense the excitement in his text messaging. The bloke deserves a chance and he's gonna have a lot of fun. He won't go out there and not give 100 per cent, that's for sure," George said.

Reece Walsh training with Queensland ahead of his State of Origin debut on Sunday. Source: NRL Images

"As a club we're really proud and supportive of him being there on Sunday night.

"I think players of Reece's calibre are going to be a target every game, that's what teams do, they try and break down the biggest threat. Reece knows that but he's a confident kid, he'll keep bouncing back which is really pleasing because that's what we need in our club as well."

Kiwis legend and South Sydney half Benji Marshall also backed Walsh to perform well on Origin debut despite his young years.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"In Origin you have to take your opportunities when you get them, and when you get them you have to capitalise. He's that kid that can capitalise with his skill, his smarts and the way he plays footy," Marshall said on NRL360 this week.

"Just play how you play... I think he'll go good."