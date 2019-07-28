TODAY |

Warriors CEO says club will work with NRL on refs after latest controversy

Warriors CEO Cameron George says the club will work with the NRL on "our view with the refereeing at the moment" after a controversial loss to the Paramatta Eels last night.

His comments come after a series of decisions went against the visiting team that could have seen the Warriors win the game.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was ruled to have thrown a forward pass that clearly seemed to travel backwards to deny the Kiwi a team a last minute victory that would have seen them enter the top eight.

"Very challenging for the club yesterday the boys put in a tremendous effort," George told 1 NEWS as the team arrived home at Auckland Airport this afternoon.

"However, I think the opportunity to win the game was really taken away from us by some major calls throughout the game that left us not to happy with the performance of the referees."

George says he talked with a top NRL official this morning and the Warriors would continue to work with them on the current state of refereeing.

"We have to fill our stadium next week to support the boys, they've been on the road for nearly a month," George said.

The Warriors CEO also today called for fans to show up dressed as referees, bringing whistles to the clash with Canberra on Friday night.

He told 1 NEWS those comments were made tongue-in-cheek, saying: "We don't need 20,000 whistles, two is enough".

The TAB refunded all bets made on the Warriors after the loss.

"A disgraceful officiating decision has denied the NZ Warriors a thoroughly deserved victory against the Parramatta Eels," the TAB said in a statement.

"Usually it would be "Bets Gone Warriors", but not this time. We have refunded all head-to-head bets placed on the Warriors in this game."

The Kiwi club were denied a last minute try against the Eels. Source: 1 NEWS
