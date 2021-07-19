Warriors CEO: Kane Evans' vulgar strapping was inappropriate

Warriors chief executive Cameron George has revealed he went to Kane Evans mid-game yesterday to get the offensive comment written on his strapping covered.

Warriors forward Kane Evans Source: SKY

Evans was caught on camera in yesterday’s 30-16 loss to the Panthers at Suncorp Stadium with the message “fold some c***” written clearly on his wrist.

The 29-year-old eventually covered up the writing but not before screenshots of it went viral on social media.

George told Stuff today he became aware of the situation during the game and addressed it immediately.

“I went to see him straight away on the bench and got the physio to put some strapping over it,” George said.

“We don’t accept that, we don’t condone it, or think it’s appropriate and I’m waiting to see if there is anything that comes from it from the NRL.”

George said he has spoken to Evans again today warning him to expect a punishment.

Vodafone Warriors CEO Cameron George. Source: Photosport

“We’ll wait and see what happens, but from a club perspective we’ll work with the NRL and see where we land with everything.”

George added he didn’t know what Evans’ motive was for the writing but it didn’t matter.

“Regardless of why he did it, he shouldn’t have done it.”

Coincidentally, Evans’ new teammate Matt Lodge was suspend for two games in 2014 for a similar offences after he was spotted with an obscenity on his wrist while playing for the New South Wales under-20s.

In 2016, Andrew Fifita was fined $20,000 after he displayed a message of support for convicted one-punch killer Kieran Loveridge.