Warriors call on fans to support families facing 'grim Christmas' due to Samoa's deadly measles epidemic

The Warriors are calling on their fans to show support for Samoa with donations as the small island nation continues to battle with a measles epidemic that has killed over 50 people, many under the age of four.

Warriors skipper Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Source: Photosport

The New Zealand NRL club announced players and staff will be reaching out to Samoa with donations for families whose festive seasons have been shattered by the outbreak.

"The Warriors have joined forces with other NRL clubs to support families facing a grim Christmas in Samoa as the island nation battles a measles epidemic which has claimed more than 50 lives," the club said in a statement.

"Warriors members and fans are encouraged to team up with Warriors players and staff by donating unwrapped new Christmas gifts (including toys and clothing) for distribution to families affected by the outbreak."

Gifts can be dropped off during business hours to the team's reception at Mount Smart Stadium from now until the club's final day of business for the year, Monday December 9.

Warriors CEO Cameron Goerge said the club is hurting with so many, such as captain Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, connected to Samoa.

“We all feel for the people of Samoa at this time, especially the families affected," George said.

“This really hits home here at the Vodafone Warriors with so many of our players and staff having such close links with Samoa.

“We just want to do what we can to provide a little joy for families, even more so at this time of the year with Christmas so close.”