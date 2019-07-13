TODAY |

Warriors, Broncos unable to find winner in NRL's first draw since 2016

The Warriors and Brisbane Broncos have played out a frustrating 18-all draw, the NRL's first stalemate since the 2016 season.

Looking for back to back wins for the first time since May after last week's win over the Knights, the Warriors were hampered early as Broncos prop Payne Haas opened the scoring after just six minutes.

The Warriors didn't have to wait long to strike back though, with Adam Blair proving the unlikely scorer, showing incredible skill with a dummy before holding off the Brisbane defence to score - his second try of the season, his most prolific since 2012.

Issac Luke would give the Warriors the lead midway through the first half, scoring after a clever run from Blake Green sent the hooker in under the posts. The Bunker confirming the try, Luke converting his own effort for a 10-6 lead.

The Bunker was needed again towards the end of the half, Warriors winger David Fusitu'a diving over in the corner, replays awarding the try, the visitors taking a 16-6 lead into the break.

The Broncos would strike first after halftime, Darius Boyd capitalising on a mistake in the in-goal area from Issac Luke, bringing Brisbane back within four points of the Warriors.

The hosts took the lead heading into the final 10 minutes, 19-year old David Fifita showing off incredible footwork to dissect the Warriors' defence and score, the successful conversion giving the Broncos an 18-16 lead.

Peta Hiku appeared to have given the Warriors the lead in the final give minutes, after a helter-skelter set on the Broncos' line, only for the Bunker to find that Isaiah Papali'i had knocked on in the build up.

A late penalty against Tevita Pangai Jr equalled scores at 18-all, Issac Luke holding his nerve and sending the match to golden point.

Kodi Nikorima had two separate attempts to win the match in the first period of golden point, both times hooking his shots away to the left of the uprights.

At the other end meanwhile Broncos interchange James Segeyaro and Anthony Milford both missed their attempts.

Youngster Chanel Harris-Tavita came close to scoring a winning try, only for Payne Haas to make a try saving tackle.

Nikorima again came close in the final minute of the second spell of golden point, missing the left hand post once more.

The draw sees the Warriors remain 11th on the NRL ladder, a point between both the Sharks and the Tigers.

