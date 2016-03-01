Warriors bring Manaia Cherrington home for the rest of the season after Cronulla stint

Former Wests Tigers and Cronulla hooker Manaia Cherrington will be joining the Warriors for the rest of this season and next on a second-tier contract.

Manaia Cherrington of the Tigers. Source: Getty

The Whangarei-born 22-year-old was granted an immediate release from his current one-year contract with the Sharks.

The hooker is set to pull on the Warriors jersey for their Intrust Super Premiership side when they play the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles in west Sydney this Sunday (3.00pm NZT).

Cherrington was recruited by the Warriors after Erin Clark approached the side's management, seeking a move away from the club.

"Fortunately, we were able to secure Manaia as a replacement. He has come through the system with Wests Tigers as well as being involved with both the Junior Kiwis and the Kiwis," says Warriors recruitment and development manager Tony Iro.

Cherrington made 45 NYC appearances for Wests Tigers in 2013-2014 before going on to his NRL debut for the club, playing a total of 16 first-grade matches in 2015 and 2016.

He also toured England with the Kiwis in late 2015 although he didn’t play in any of the three Tests.

First a Junior Kiwi in 2013, he led the national under-20 side to a 15-14 victory over the Junior Kangaroos at Mount Smart Stadium in 2014.