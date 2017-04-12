 

Warriors bring back star names for trial match against Titans

The Warriors have named their star players for this weekend's trial match against the Gold Coast Titans at Sunshine Coast Stadium on Saturday.

James Gavet. Vodafone Warriors v Gold Coast Titans, Round 5 of the 2017 NRL Rugby League Premiership season at Mt Smart Stadium, Auckland, New Zealand. 2 April 2017. Copyright photo: Renee McKay / www.photosport.nz

Warriors prop James Gavet.

Source: Photosport

After a largely rookie side overcame the Melbourne Storm 20-14 in Rotorua on Saturday, coach Stephen Kearney has handed starts to the majority of his big names as the 2018 NRL season draws nearer.

New signings Adam Blair and Tohu Harris will both start in the forwards, while fellow new face Blake Green lines up alongside Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Senior statesman Simon Mannering starts on the bench alongside fellow veteran Issac Luke.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck leads the side from fullback, while youngster Sam Cook is given another chance to impress at hooker.

Solomone Kata is rested from the side altogether after his try scoring performance against Melbourne, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad drops to the bench.

Warriors: 1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck(c), 2. David Fusitu'a, 18. Peta Hiku, 20. Ken Maumalo, 6. Blake Green, 7. Shaun Johnson, 21. Adam Blair, 9. Sam Cook, 10. James Gavet, 11. Tohu Harris, 12. Leivaha Pulu. 13. Bunty Afoa.

Interchange: 14. Ligi Sao, 15. Chris Satae, 16. Sam Lisone, 17. Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad, 22. Simon Mannering, 23. Joseph Vuna, 25. Anthony Gelling, 28. Hayze Perham, 30. Ata Hingano, 31. Issac Luke.

Warriors

